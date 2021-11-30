How an argument at a Bensalem Wawa led to a shooting and a prison sentence

A Philadelphia man will spend up to 15 years in prison for shooting into a Bensalem Wawa, endangering several people there earlier this year.

On Monday, Dascir Martin, 22, was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison for shooting into the Wawa at 3620 Street Road after arguing with another customer there on Feb. 17.

Martin pleaded guilty to all charges, which included attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license, which are felonies, as well as five counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm and simple assault, which are misdemeanors, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Martin told police that he fired nine rounds into and around the store after an argument with another Wawa customer that day, according to Bensalem police.

The victim was between 6 and 10 feet from Martin when he fired at him about 3 p.m.

Martin's charging documents state he fired into the Wawa from the parking lot into the building near the area of the cashier. Police said he shot through the glass window.

Martin then fled to the area of a nearby hotel, according to authorities.

Investigators found him there about 15 minutes later, and he pulled out a gun and fled from them, charging documents state. He was stopped near the Wawa, police said.

Five people were in danger of being struck by gunfire during the incident, according to authorities.

Martin received credit for the time he spent in prison since his Feb. 18 arrest.

A message left for his public defender seeking comment was not immediately returned Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem Wawa shooting after customer argument lands man in prison