An argument between 2 Forsyth coworkers ended in a shootout. Now one is being charged with murder

A man is being charged with murder after officials say he shot and killed his coworker.

Forsyth County Sheriff officials said on Wednesday deputies received reports of a shooting at Ernie Morris Enterprises Inc. off Ivy Street around 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Hamilton Samuel Darwin of Cumming and 20-year-old Ja’Mychael Quintrez Peavy of Hampton, who had been shot.

Cumming was pronounced dead, and Peavy was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Deputies told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach the men were temporary workers who got into an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

Officials have not said what sparked the argument.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Peavy for felony murder. Deputies said additional charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

