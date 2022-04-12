Argument between 2 men led to one stabbing the other near Midtown restaurant
An argument between two men ended in one stabbing the other in Midtown, Atlanta police said.
Police responded to 12th St. and Juniper St. Monday evening after a man flagged them down and told law enforcement officials he had been stabbed.
The victim told police he and a man argued at a restaurant in Midtown.
After leaving the restaurant, the victim said that is when the suspect, Terry Ashford, stabbed him.
The suspect remained on scene and was identified by multiple witnesses.
Ashford was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
A week prior, a prominent Atlanta businessman was shot and killed outside an apartment building also located on Juniper Street.