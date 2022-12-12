Argument between brothers turns deadly

Dec. 12—The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting that left one brother dead and another hospitalized.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call about 10:15 a.m. Sunday near Bob McDonald and Indian Hills roads in Newalla.

Investigators determined that two brothers were arguing when one shot the other in the chest, the sheriff's office reported in a news release.

The suspect, 24-year-old Tanner Perkins, then ran into the woods and shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the office reported.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, was transported to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 405-701-8634 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.