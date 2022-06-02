Argument between children escalates to shots fired among parents, Fort Worth police say

An argument between children escalated to their parents before shots were fired Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive.

Fort Worth police say that a verbal altercation broke out among children, but did not provide additional details about what the argument was about or how old the kids were. Police later added that the children’s parents got involved and the altercation soon became physical.

“Several parties were armed with guns and fired the guns in the direction of one adult and also caused damage to several vehicles in the area,” police said. “No one was struck by gunfire and no injuries reported.”

Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and responding officers said they left blank witness statements for more people to fill out who may have seen the shooting, but had “already gone to sleep.”

The investigation remains ongoing.