Argument between co-workers leads to shooting outside Jacksonville gas station, police say

An argument between co-workers led to a shooting at a gas station on Monday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. A man in his late 20s and a man in his late 30s arrived at the Circle K near Interstate 295 and Zoo Parkway in separate vehicles, JSO said.

The men, who do not work at the Circle K, began arguing over a work issue, police said. The arguing led to a physical fight which led to shots being fired, police said.

The man in his late 20s was shot by the man in his late 30s, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition and police are interviewing the man who shot him.

