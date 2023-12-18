Argument between dad and son ends with 56-year-old shot dead in home, police say

A 56-year-old man was found shot to death in his Atlanta-area home, Georgia authorities say.

Now his adult son is charged with murder.

Michael Lambert, 41, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 14, after he’s accused of shooting and killing his father following a “domestic disturbance” at a home in College Park, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Officers were called Dec. 13 and found Daryl Holmes, 56, shot multiple times, police said in a news release. Authorities were at the house a day earlier after someone called about the father and son arguing.

Officers offered “remedies” to defuse the situation and left but believe the two continued to fight. Authorities did not say what the argument was about.

The next day, family members said they grew worried when they didn’t hear from Holmes, according to police. That’s when officers arrived and found him dead.

Investigators suspected Lambert was the shooter and took him in for questioning Dec. 14, police said. He was later charged with malice murder and weapon possession during the commission of a crime.

Lambert remained in custody at the Clayton County Jail as of Monday, Dec. 18, online records show.

College Park is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

