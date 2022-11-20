Argument between friends escalates to shooting, leaving 1 dead, police say

A man is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed another man following an argument on Saturday afternoon in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department said the argument between the two men happened just before 1 p.m. in the 6600 block of Black Bend Court in Riverdale.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as Tyrone Taylor, 36. Investigators said there was an ongoing argument between the victim and Taylor.

Taylor was arrested and charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim until the family has been notified.

