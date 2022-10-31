Argument between hunters ends in deadly shooting, Pennsylvania cops say

A man is accused of killing his hunting partner after they got into an argument that involved deadly threats, Pennsylvania cops say.

The fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Emlenton, a rural community about 80 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police said David Charles Heathcote called 911 after shooting Robert Cy Wingard in his own vehicle.

Heathcote and Wingard were arguing over hunting, the suspect told police, and Wingard had allegedly threatened to shoot Heathcote’s daughter. That’s when Heathcote shot his hunting partner, police said.

Wingard died at the scene, according to the police report.

Heathcote was charged with criminal homicide and remains in the Venango County Jail as of Monday, Oct. 31.

