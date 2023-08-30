Argument between husband-and-wife sheriff's deputies ends in homicide, authorities say.

A Cleveland County sheriff’s deputy, shot and killed early Wednesday, is being remembered as a courageous and compassionate woman who loved serving others.

Jordan Cannon, 40, was found shot to death just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 10900 block of SW 30, authorities said.

At the scene, Oklahoma City police arrested her husband, Vaughn Cannon, 41, also a deputy, who had been with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office since March 2021.

Police said the Cannons were engaged in a “heated” argument.

Vaughn Cannon was booked into the Canadian County jail on a murder complaint. The investigation is ongoing.

The fatal shooting follows another deadly gun incident involving an area law enforcement officer.

Lt. Jennifer Haddock, a 40-year-old Edmond police lieutenant, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of her 36-year-old brother while off duty in early August.

In Cleveland County, Sheriff Chris Amason said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jordan Cannon, a deputy he said was “senselessly murdered at her residence.”

“This heinous act not only robs us of a dedicated and courageous public servant, but it also shakes the very foundation of our community in which she served,” Amason said. “This tragedy has come (as) a shock to all of us. We are actively trying to mend and repair this void that is left at the Sheriff’s Office.”

In June 2021, Jordan Cannon started with the sheriff’s office as a school resource officer before moving to the patrol division.

She later served on the crisis intervention team, for which she later became an instructor.

Cannon also served with the sheriff’s office honor guard.

The loss of Cannon, who was known for her love of law enforcement and her connection with co-workers and the community, will be felt for a long time, Amason said.

“Jordan was a ray of sunshine who had a smile that could light up a room,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Argument between married Cleveland County deputies ends in homicide, authorities say