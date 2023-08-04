FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP – An argument between roommates led to gunfire, but no one reportedly was injured.

Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 4100 block of Fifth Street on a report of trouble with a person. Moments later, it was reported that a gunshot had been fired.

Numerous deputies responded to the scene and met with the complainant, who had escaped to a neighboring residence. It was learned the incident stemmed from a disagreement between roommates that quickly escalated.

Deputies created a perimeter around the residence that was secured when the suspect appeared at the front door. The alleged offender exited the home and was observed holding a handgun.

Deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon, and he did. He was then taken into custody without further incident. The suspect, 35, was arrested and lodged in the Monroe County Jail on charges of felonious assault, felony firearm, possessing an unregistered firearm and reckless discharge. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal arraignment in First District Court.

The case remains under investigation by Deputy John Dyda of the Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 734-240-7743.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Argument between roommates leads to gunfire in Frenchtown Township