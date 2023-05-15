Argument between teachers at Florida high school ends with one in jail, deputies say

A Florida high school teacher ended up in jail after an argument with a fellow teacher turned physical just minutes before first bell, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, May 12, and involved male and female teachers at Central High School in Brooksville, about 50 miles north of Tampa, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Classes start at 7:20 a.m.

“The victim advised that she was having a conversation with another educator ... in a classroom on the campus,” officials said.

“The conversation became heated. (The suspect) yelled at the victim to ‘Get the (expletive) out of my room.’ (He) then walked over to the victim, in an aggressive manner, and intentionally pushed the victim (with two hands) in her upper chest area, causing her to step back two to three feet.”

He then left school and went home, officials said. Investigators did not report whether the woman was injured.

The altercation happened in front of two other staff members and was recorded by a security camera, investigators say.

Deputies went to the 51-year-old suspect’s home, where he “admitted to pushing the victim, as he was upset with her,” officials said.

He was arrested May 12 and charged with aggravated battery on a public education employee, officials said. Bond was set at $2,000 and jail records show he was released that same morning.

“The Hernando County School District is conducting their own internal investigation into the matter,” the sheriff’s office reports.

Central High School has an enrollment of 1,269 students in grades 9 through 12, according to Greatschools.org.

