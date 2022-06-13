Argument between teenagers led to shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, police say

An “exchange of words” between teenagers led to three people getting shot at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, police said.

An 18-year-old was leaving mall, on North New Hope Road, when he “came in contact with” a 17-year-old male, WSOC reported.

The two teenagers knew each other and got into an argument in the parking lot before pulling out guns, Gastonia Police spokesman Rick Goodale told The Charlotte Observer.

The 17-year-old charged in the Eastridge Mall shooting in Gastonia on Friday, June 10, got into an argument with an 18-year-old prior to the incident that left three people injured, police said Monday.

The 17-year-old fired multiple rounds and hit the 18-year-old, a 21-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, Goodale told the Observer. The 18-year-old returned fire before retreating into the mall’s food court with the woman, he said.

Police found a gun in the food court that belonged to the 18-year-old, Goodale said. Officers found the 17-year-old in the woods, police said.

The 17-year-old is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or injure, according to Goodale. Police did not identify the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The 18-year-old won’t be charged because they took out a gun in self-defense, he said.

All three shooting victims had non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make full recoveries, police said.

The 17-year-old made his first appearance in court on Monday, according to WSOC.

The shooting shut down the mall on Friday, the Observer previously reported. The mall reopened Saturday morning.