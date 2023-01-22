Argument between two armed men in Atlanta ends in shooting
A man was injured early Saturday in an Atlanta shooting.
According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times.
The victim survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers recovered a firearm from the crime scene.
There is no word on the location of the suspect.
