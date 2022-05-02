Argument between two family members leaves man dead in south Wichita, police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in south Wichita that left one man dead, spokesman Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Elizabeth. They found Vincent White, 25, of Wichita, shot in front of a house. He died at the scene, according to Ditch.

Ditch said the shooting apparently happened after White and a relative argued, and the relative asked a neighbor for help.

White charged at his relative and the neighbor, causing the 39-year-old neighbor to “point a gun at White and shoot him,” Ditch said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the district attorney’s office.