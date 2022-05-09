Argument between two men leaves one dead at MARTA station

An argument between two men turned deadly, resulting in one of the men being killed, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to 65 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Ashby MARTA station just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, to a call stating someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said their investigation revealed the two men were arguing and one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other male.

Motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

