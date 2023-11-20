Argument between two men sparks deadly shooting in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR has more information on the shooting at a home near Northwest 164th and MacArthur last Thursday. One man was found dead at the scene, and another was sent to the hospital.

Oklahoma City Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people who have family ties.

Former Shawnee High School Coach guilty, jury recommends 5 years

“It’s kind of unnerving. But yeah, leave it to God. He can take care of it,” said Kelda Atkinson, works two doors down from where the shooting happened.

Neighbors are still shaken days after the deadly shooting in the Edmond/Deer Creek neighborhood.

“This was not a random act that that the two knew each other,” said Dillon Quirk, OKCPD assistant PIO.

Oklahoma City Police say Roy Paul Joseph Jr. went to the home near Northwest 164th and MacArthur last Thursday. There, he and Terrence Pipkins allegedly got into an argument which led to gunfire.

Joseph died at the scene and Pipkins was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

OSU increases security following reports of racial slurs towards students

Police are still not saying what the two were upset about.

“It appears that the deceased suspect had arrived at the home. The wounded person lived there,” said Quirk.

In addition, six children who are all related to each other were in the home when the shooting happened. They were not hurt and were immediately taken to a neighbor’s house to be reunited with family.

“I’ve always felt safe here. I’ve never felt threatened any time. When the police came the other day, I thought it was another neighborhood,” said Atkinson.

Now-former McClain Co. Detention Officer pleads guilty in federal court to civil rights misdemeanor charge

Kelda Atkinson was inside a home, two doors down from where the shooting happened. She heard it happen.

“I just figured it was kids shooting off fireworks and holiday close to it, getting ready to get out of school,” said Atkinson.

Two protective orders were filed against Joseph this year. Both were dismissed because the person who was asking for them failed to show up in court.

Oklahoma City Police say they are in the early stages of the investigating into the deadly shooting. As far as they know, Pipkins is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Police ask if you have any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.