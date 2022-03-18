Argument at Burger King in Miami-Dade ended in gunfire, cops say. An employee is in custody

An argument between a Burger King employee and a customer ended in gunfire in the fast food chain’s parking lot Thursday afternoon, police said.

Miami-Dade police were called to a shooting around 4:10 p.m. in a Burger King parking lot, at 4727 NW 167 St., authorities said.

Officers so far know that an employee and customer got into an dispute that “spilled” into the restaurant’s parking lot. Soon after, police said shots were fired.

It’s unclear what the two were fighting about.

While the staffer was detained, the customer has not yet been found, police said. It is not clear if the staffer was charged.

Witnesses told WSVN 7 News that the chaos started with the employee arguing with a man in his car in the drive-thru.

A customer told 7 News, “She [the employee] started jumping up and down, ran outside and started shooting at him. “He took off after that, and then she got in her car and followed him.”

Burger King released a statement to NBC 6, which read:

“We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security,” a Burger King spokesperson said. “Our franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we aren’t able to share additional details at this time.”

This is a developing story.