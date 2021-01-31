Argument at business led to deadly shooting, Lexington County deputies say

A fight at a business in West Columbia turned deadly Sunday morning, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

A shooting left one man dead, the sheriff’s department said on Twitter.

The gunfire was reported early in the morning at a business in the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road, according to the tweet. That’s close to the intersection with Emanuel Church Road, and about a mile from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The business was not identified by the sheriff’s department.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two men who worked together at the business, the sheriff’s department said. As the two men were arguing, then fighting a third person fired a shot that hit one of the men, according to the tweet.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man who was killed after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said a person of interest has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing. As of 11 a.m., no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.