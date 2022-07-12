Argument during custody exchange leads to deadly shooting, Columbia police say

A man died after being shot Sunday during a child custody exchange, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting victim was arguing with another man and that led to the armed men opening firing at each other in the presence of children, police said Monday in a news release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the shooting victim.

Police said none of the children were physically hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Columbia police investigate a shooting.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Colonial Drive at about 8 p.m., according to the release. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277, not far from the Broad River area.

They found the victim lying near a vehicle in the roadway after he had been shot in the upper body, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

Police said the victim did not live at the Colonial Drive home, but was there for a child custody exchange when the argument happened. There was no word why the men were arguing.

Both men were armed and fired shots, according to the release.

Information about the man who fired a gun and survived the shooting was not available, and no arrests have been reported by police.

Officers interviewed multiple people, crime scene technicians collected evidence, and police said they are still trying to determine the specific circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip online.