Argument ends in arrest

Jan. 10—An evening of drinks between friends ended in an argument and the arrest of one of them on a felony charge Friday night.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 56-year-old Odessa man said he went down the block to an old friend's house on South Broughton Avenue to hang out and have drinks and they began to argue.

During the argument, his friend, Moses Porras, 55, went inside, got a rifle, came outside and pointed it at him, the man told officers. He told Porras he was going to call police and went back home.

Porras told officers they did argue, but it was only verbal, according to the report. After officers found the rifle, the man admitted he did grab the gun and bring it outside, but insisted it was unloaded and kept pointed at the ground.

Porras was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $25,000 surety bond.