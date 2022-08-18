Argument ends in man firing gun in Sioux Falls apartment, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man for shooting a gun inside an apartment during an argument, police say.

The call came in to police around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4400 S. Louise Avenue for a few people inside an apartment arguing, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

More Argus911: Wessington Springs man sentenced to life for 2021 homicide.

A 33-year-old man from Sioux Falls pulled out a gun and threatened a 31-year-old man. A gun shot went off and hit a table in the apartment, Clemens said.

The two men struggled and fought over the gun before being separated.

Police were called in and the 33-year-old was arrested for one count of aggravated assault, Clemens said.

No injuries were reported related to the incident.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Argument in apartment leads to discharge of gun in Sioux Falls