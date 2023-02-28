Argument ends in several arrests

Feb. 27—Two people were booked into the Ector County jail early Monday morning when gunfire erupted during a jealousy-sparked argument in the 700 block of East 21st Street. One of the alleged victims was also arrested after drugs were found in her vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department, three women, ages 19, 21 and 22, called 911 around 1 a.m. to say the occupants of a Mercedes had just shot at their vehicle and they were following the Mercedes.

Officers pulled the Mercedes over in the 700 block of Lettie Lee and forced Timothy Stewart, 33, and Kailinn Williams, 29, out of the vehicle at gunpoint, the report stated.

A 22-year-old woman told officers Stewart, who is her boyfriend, showed up at their home with Williams, and they began to argue over that fact. During the argument, the woman said Williams pulled a handgun from her purse and pointed it at her, Kamoria Thomas, 19, and another woman, telling them to back up and the three of them got into her Nissan Sentra, the report stated.

All three of the women said that at that point, Stewart took the gun from Williams and fired two rounds at the Nissan before taking off, the report stated.

Williams provided police a similar story, but said she pulled the gun because the three other women wanted to fight her, the report stated. She said she'd given Stewart a ride home because he was intoxicated.

Officers found a 9 mm Taurus in the Mercedes, 9 mm shell casings on 21st Street and two bullet holes in the Nissan, according to the report. They also found a THC glass vape pen cartridge in the Mercedes.

The officers also found 3.2 grams of cocaine, 13.2 grams of crack cocaine, .07 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while searching the Nissan, according to a separate police report.

According to that report, officers began searching the Nissan because there was an "extremely" strong smell of marijuana coming from it. They discovered all of the drugs and baggies inside a purse found in the car and more baggies and a digital scale inside the glove box.

Thomas, the driver of the Nissan, admitted the marijuana was hers, but denied ownership of everything else, according to the report.

Thomas was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. No bond had been set for her as of Monday afternoon.

Stewart was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon because he was convicted eight years ago on a drug charge in Mississippi, the report stated.

Williams was also arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

As of Monday morning, no bond had yet been set for Stewart or Williams, but Stewart was being held on a U.S. Marshal's hold.