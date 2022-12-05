Argument ends with shooter firing into car of 6 people, injuring 2 of them, police say

Two people were shot after an argument in northeast Atlanta overnight.

Atlanta police got a call around 1 a.m. about a person shot at the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Ave.

Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 Action News that six people inside a car exchanged some words with someone who was walking on the street.

As the group was driving off, police said the person walking shot at the vehicle, hitting a man and woman.

The shooter ran away while the group drove until they saw an officer to flag down for help.

The two victims were taken to the hospital, alert and conscious. No description of the shooter has been released.

