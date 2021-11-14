Argument, failed cigarette purchase preceded fatal shooting in Humboldt Park liquor store, prosecutors said during hearing for 16-year-old suspect

A video snippet circulated by Chicago police prompted a 16-year-old math whiz to turn himself in for the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old liquor store shopper on Monday in Humboldt Park, prosecutors said.

Saturday afternoon, Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins denied bail for the Orr high school junior, Amari Watkins, who faces murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges, police and prosecutors said.

Watkins and another uncharged person are accused of confronting, arguing with and fatally shooting James Carson, 44, while Carson held a wine bottle, attorneys said court Saturday during a hearing that was broadcast live on YouTube.

Watkins and the uncharged 19-year-old male companion walked into the Mid-Town Market in the 3800 block of West Division Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood and tried to buy cigarettes about 9 a.m., Cook County Asst. State’s Atty. Morgan Muslin said in court.

After being denied because they could not provide ID, they began arguing with Carson who’d walked in and headed to the coolers in the back of the store, where he grabbed a beer.

Watkins approached Carson and began talking to him and when Watkins “continued to engage” Carson, Carson set the beer down on a front cashier counter and turned around to face Amari’s 19-year-old companion, who stood nearby, Muslin said.

The store clerk heard arguing and Amari lowered his face mask, exposing his face. At that point, Carson walked past the 19-year-old, while grasping a wine bottle that he held at his side and Watkins pulled a pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Carson once in the chest, Muslin said.

The shooting was captured on video security camera, portions of which were circulated by Chicago police in an effort to solve the crime.

Watkins and his companion ran away, west on Division Street, then south on Springfield Avenue as Carson was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Watkins, who has no criminal history, was charged in 2019 with criminal trespass to a vehicle, for which he was sentenced to a juvenile workshop, according to Muslin.

Story continues

Watkins’ attorney, Bill Wolf, said he is a high school junior at Orr Academy and lives with his mother and grandmother.

“He is excelling in math,’’ Wolf said.

When the short video was publicly released, Watkins turned himself in to the police station, said Wolf, who suggested his client acted in self defense and in defense of others after the victim was doing something “exceptionally physical and threatening,” when “brandishing” the wine bottle.

Before Judge Barbara Dawkins denied bail for Watkins, he said yes when she asked him if he understood that if convicted, a life sentence could be imposed.

Watkins is due back in court Nov. 19.

