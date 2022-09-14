Argument with Fulton County Animal Control prompts SWAT standoff in East Point, police say

A woman barricaded herself inside her home after getting into an argument with an investigator from Fulton County Animal Control, East Point police say.

According to police, they were called to a home on Center Avenue off of Main Street around 3:30 p.m.

Dispatchers told them that a woman was inside the house and refusing to come out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say she allegedly threatened the investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself inside.

SWAT teams were called to the scene and arrived a short time later.

It is unclear why the investigator was initially called to the home.

LifeLine Animal Services, who handles Fulton County’s Animal Services, released a statement on Tuesday evening that read, “This is an active investigation. We are monitoring the situation closely and cooperating with police. We have no further comment at this time.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News crews in the neighborhood say they saw a woman being put in handcuffs and into the back of a police car around 8 p.m.

Police have not confirmed the suspect’s arrest or released her identity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: