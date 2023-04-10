Argument at funeral home ends with 22-year-old shot dead by relative, Texas cops say

A woman has been arrested after police in Texas say she shot and killed a relative outside a funeral service they were attending.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, outside McDuffie’s Mortuary in Houston, police said in a Monday news release.

Police said family members were arguing inside the funeral home during the service, and the fight moved into the parking lot. Queen Smith Jackson, 67, is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting a family member.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity has not been publicly disclosed as of Monday afternoon.

Jackson admitted to firing the gun but said her intention was “to shoot the gun in the air,” police said.

She has been charged with manslaughter.

Gunfire rings out during funeral, leaving two injured in Alabama, police say

‘Get down, get down’: Shots fired as churchgoers leave funeral, Tennessee cops say

Man fatally shoots ex-wife’s new husband at her mother’s funeral, Indiana family says