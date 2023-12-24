Argument in German Village bar lead to shooting that left one dead, two injured

The Columbus Division of Police released more information about a deadly shooting inside a German Village bar that left one dead and two injured.

Abdus Turner, 23, died in the shooting inside the Double Take Bar & Grill in the 900 block of South High Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. after police responded to the shooting.

Police identified Abdus Turner, 23, as the man killed in a shooting Saturday inside the Double Take Bar & Grill.

Witnesses told police that the shooting started after an argument in the bar, according to an incident report. Several people exchanged gunfire inside the bar, and two other adult victims took themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

Police have not publicly announced any suspects in the shootings and made no arrests Saturday after their initial investigation into the shooting.

Double Take Bar & Grill's website advertises itself as a family owned bar. It changed its name from Jimmy V's in 2021. Social media posts from Saturday advertised "Flight Night" with DJs, dancing, drink specials and hookah.

