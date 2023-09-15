Argument inside DeKalb apartment gym ends with 2 shot inside car, 3rd injured by flying glass

Two people are in critical condition and a third is injured after a shooting in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon.

DeKalb County police say the incident started with an argument in the gym of a nearby apartment complex.

The victims told police they were sitting in a parking lot when they heard gunfire behind them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Get the latest updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The three men drove off and stopped in front of a house on Flakes Mill Road.

Two of the men had been shot and were taken to the hospital. A third was injured by flying glass and suffered minor injuries.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a significant portion of a home’s front lawn surrounded by police tape.

Police on the scene appeared to be focusing on a red car on the side of the road in front of the home.

There is no word on if police are searching for suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: