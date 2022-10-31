Argument inside metro Atlanta restaurant leads to gunfire outside, injuring 2, officials say

Brookhaven police say an argument inside of a restaurant and lounge spilled outside where gunfire was exchange between two parties, injuring three people officials say.

Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.

According to police, an altercation that started inside the restaurant spilled into the parking lot where those involved retrieved firearms and began firing at one another.

Police located two individuals with gunshot wounds and transported them to a local hospital. One of the victims who was shot was listed in critical, but is alert, conscious and breathing, officials said.

The second victim is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim who had not been shot suffered minor injuries, but is expected to be ok, officials said.

Brookhaven police officials arrested one suspect they believe is involved and is questioning him to learn more about his role in the shooting.

Their investigation is ongoing, officials say.

