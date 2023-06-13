Argument at Kellogg’s Bakery between employees turns into deadly shooting, Ga. police say

A late-night argument at a Kellogg bakery escalated into a deadly shooting, according to the Rome Police Department.

On Monday, just before 11 p.m., Rome police responded to Kellogg on Old Lindale Road in reference to a reported shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Keion Harper dead.

Police determined Harper was shot and killed.

Officers tried to perform first aid until medical officials on the scene pronounced him dead.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Devion Smith of Rome called 911. admitting he shot Harper.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police confirmed that both worked for Kellogg.

It is unclear what led up to this deadly incident.

The altercation had nothing to do with the company and no other injuries were reported, according to police.

Smith was charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: