‘Argument’ leads 16-year-old to run away from home, Atlanta police say

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from after an argument, police say.

On Saturday just before 8 p.m., police responded to Old Georgian Terrace in Northwest Atlanta about a missing child.

After speaking with the father of 16-year-old Jacob Parker, police learned the teen ran away from his home on foot following an argument with his dad.

Parker is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, has black curly hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with black sweatpants.

Anyone who has information regarding Parker or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

