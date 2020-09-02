Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale in middle of the day, police say

A Wednesday midday argument between two men turned into a fatal shooting, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The killing occurred around noon at Northwest 22nd Street and 15th Avenue. Detectives are being told that one man ended the dispute by pulling out a gun and shooting another man. The man shot died at Broward Health Medical Center.

This developing news story will be updated.

