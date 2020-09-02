    Advertisement

    Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale in middle of the day, police say

    David J. Neal

    A Wednesday midday argument between two men turned into a fatal shooting, Fort Lauderdale police said.

    The killing occurred around noon at Northwest 22nd Street and 15th Avenue. Detectives are being told that one man ended the dispute by pulling out a gun and shooting another man. The man shot died at Broward Health Medical Center.

    This developing news story will be updated.

    Kendall man charged with murder of Hialeah man near the Taco Bell near FIU main campus

    Get your grocery bags ready. Aldi is adding three South Florida locations this fall

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.