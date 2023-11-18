Argument leads to deadly shooting inside Daytona Beach apartment, police say

Police in Daytona Beach are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Hancock Boulevard.

Police said an argument led to the death of a man and a woman.

Watch: Search continues for missing Winter Springs mother of 4 as estranged husband faces new charges

Multiple witnesses told police that a man and a woman were arguing before they heard gunshots and then silence.

Detectives said an investigation is underway, but they believe it’s a murder-suicide.

Watch: New Social Security report shows growing overpayment problem tops $23B

Police said their thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in this tragic incident.