Argument leads to deadly shooting in Kansas City, KCPD reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting late Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Kansas City Police officers were sent to the 300 block of Drury Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When KCPD arrived officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive. EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is believed to stem from an argument resulting in a physical altercation in the street, according to KCPD.

Homicide detectives are at the scene to process and gather evidence, and also speak with any potential witnesses.

At this time KCPD does not have any person of interest in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the shooting call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

