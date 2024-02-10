Argument leads to deadly shooting in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Friday afternoon.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), the shooting happened on Twin Oak Drive on Friday, Feb. 9.

Deputies reported they responded to a call off Halls Hill Pike when they discovered David Hager and another man.

According to detectives, Hager, of Twin Oak Drive, died at the scene. During a preliminary investigation, officials determined Hager was shot by a man that he knew during an argument.

The RCSO said detectives have interviewed witnesses and the other man who is believed to have been involved in the incident.

“He’s been interviewed and is cooperating,” said Detective Sgt. Joe Duncan in a statement.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to authorities. The RCSO said detectives are planning to discuss the results of the investigation with the district attorney’s office.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.