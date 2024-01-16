Argument leads to double shooting at DeKalb County food mart, police say

A dispute led to two people being shot, according to police.

DeKalb officers were called to the Food Mart along Flat Shoals Parkway, just after midnight regarding a person shot.

Investigators believe the victims got into a dispute when the suspect, who was not involved in the dispute, fired shots at the two victims, shooting them.

The suspect then drove away from the scene. Authorities said the suspect has not been identified.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Their ages or identities have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

