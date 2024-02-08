Argument leads to double shooting in Gastonia, police say

An argument between two people at about 8 p.m. Wednesday led to a shooting in the 700 block of Betty Street in Gastonia.

Both are in custody and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no danger to the public.

BREAKING | @GPDNC investigating double shooting on Betty St. Working to get details. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/bApzdgyji0 — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) February 8, 2024

One victim had serious injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

#BREAKING Gastonia police are investigating a double shooting that occurred around 8pm on the 700 block of Betty Street. Gastonia PD says it appears that a verbal argument turned physical which resulted in the shooting. GPD says the injuries are non-life threatening. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/45PJOOoXQs — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) February 8, 2024

