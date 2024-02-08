Argument leads to double shooting in Gastonia, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
An argument between two people at about 8 p.m. Wednesday led to a shooting in the 700 block of Betty Street in Gastonia.

Both are in custody and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no danger to the public.

One victim had serious injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

