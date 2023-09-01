Argument leads to Gwinnett deadly shooting hours after 2 killed, 2 injured in separate shooting

Police are investigating a second deadly shooting in Gwinnett County that happened late Thursday night.

Police said at 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a person shot on Jona Trail in Dacula.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death.

Police said two men had some type of confrontation before the shooting happened.

This was the second deadly shooting in Gwinnett County within hours.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., two people died and two others were injured in a quadruple shooting on Baldridge Drive. Investigators say the four men were arguing in the front yard of a home when shots were fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police said if anyone has any information to share in these cases, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

