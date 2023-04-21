Argument leads to man shooting 3 family members in Maple Valley, police say

An argument led to three members of the same family being shot in Maple Valley overnight.

Shortly after midnight Friday, a woman called 911 about an argument with her husband that escalated into gunfire at their home along Southeast 260th Street.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the husband shot his wife and two adult children. The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Their conditions are not known.

When deputies arrived, the man gave himself up to officers and was taken in for questioning.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating.