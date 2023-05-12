Argument leads to shooting at McDonald’s, Cobb County Police say

A man is in the hospital and a shooter on the run after gunfire at or near a McDonald’s in Cobb County, police say.

Investigators think the shooter fired from their car into another car at the McDonald’s on Wade Green Road.

The victim drove to Legacy Park and flagged down an officer for help.

Emergency workers took the victim to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

The shooter has not been captured but police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Police are investigating if the shooting could be a case of road rage. Investigators are checking businesses in the area for any security camera video that could piece things together.

