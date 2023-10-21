Argument leads to shooting in northwest Fort Worth; 1 in critical condition, police say
A person was critically injured Friday night after being shot during an argument in northwest Fort Worth, police said.
Officers responded to a person with a weapon call at N.W. 30th Street and McCandless Street around 11:15 p.m. Two parties were involved in an argument, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other one, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, officials said. A suspect has been taken into custody and the Gun Violence Unit was notified about the shooting.
