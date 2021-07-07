Argument leads to shooting: police

Jul. 7—EAST HARTFORD — A dispute between two men led to a shooting Tuesday morning, police said, leaving one man injured and the other fleeing the scene.

The shooting occurred at 5 a.m. behind an apartment complex at 133 Prospect St., Lt. Joshua Litwin said. He said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

"We have reason to believe the involved parties are known to each other," Litwin said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition today, and East Hartford police are investigating the incident, he said.

— Joseph Villanova