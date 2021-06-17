Argument leads to shots fired in west Tupelo

Jun. 17—TUPELO — An apparent domestic situation Wednesday night led to shots being fired in west Tupelo.

Tupelo police responded around 6:30 p.m. June 16 to the area of West Main Street and Coley Road for a possible shots fired call.

Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the preliminary investigation indicates that a domestic situation led to a shooting incident.

"Two suspects have been detained," McDougald said. "No shooting victims were located and no suspects are outstanding at this time."

