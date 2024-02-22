Argument leads to stabbing at Starbucks near Art Institute of Chicago, police say

Two men were treated at an area hospital and one was arrested following a confrontation inside a Starbucks in the Loop that escalated to a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police said the men, 52 and 46, got into an argument around 2 p.m. in the coffee shop across the street from the Art Institute of Chicago in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The disagreement became physical and the younger man stabbed the other man several times in the head and arm with a knife, police said.

The alleged attacker cut his hand during the fight and both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. Detectives were investigating.