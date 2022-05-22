Argument leaves 28-year-old Wooster man dead, shooting suspect arrested

WOOSTER – An argument turned deadly when, police say, a city resident was shot to death Friday evening.

This article is being provided free. Subscribe to The Daily Record and help support local journalism. Download our app for the latest local news.

Blair Snyder, 28, was shot in the chest on East Larwill Street, according to a news release from Wooster police.

A suspect, 19-year-old Dylan Pelfrey of Orrville, has been arrested. The release did not indicate what the charge is. Both men had guns, according to investigators.

Hosting a grad party? Curb the alcohol: Parents who Host campaign aims to curb underage drinking this graduation season

Police said officers arrived at 5:46 p.m. and helped witnesses who were providing medical aid to Snyder.

Wooster emergency crews transported Snyder to Wooster Community Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to the news release, Pelfrey picked up Snyder’s gun and fled in a vehicle.

With the help of the Orrville Police Department, he was found and arrested in Orrville. Both firearms were recovered.

Traffic cams: Cities can use traffic cameras but state can take the cash away, Ohio Supreme court says

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Wooster Police Department Detective Bureau.

Reach Bryce by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com

On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wooster police investigating fatal shooting of Blair Snyder