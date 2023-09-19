Argument led to gunfire, standoff in Arroyo Grande. Now man faces attempted murder charge

An argument led to gunfire and an hours-long law enforcement standoff at an Arroyo Grande home on Monday, before culminating in the arrest of a 75-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of Northview Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The home was located in the Bluff Pointe neighborhood on the Mesa on the west side of Highway 1.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two men arguing outside a home, before one of the men fired a shot at the other, according to the release. The man who was shot at was not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man who fired the shots — who was later identified as Anthony Neil Carducci, of Arroyo Grande — then retreated into his home and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies arrived at the scene to discover the suspect alone inside his home, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla told The Tribune.

According to the news release, nearby homes were evacuated or told to shelter in place as a precaution. The California Highway Patrol blocked the road into the neighborhood, while Cal Fire and an ambulance staged nearby if needed.

Shortly before noon, the Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory on social media, saying there was no threat to the public, but asking people to avoid the area.

Deputies and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail then attempted to coax Carducci out from the building.

Anthony Carducci, 75, of Arroyo Grande undergoes a medical evaluation on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, before being taken into custody by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on suspicion of an attempted murder charge.

“Exit the front door,” deputies could be heard instructing him via a loudspeaker. “Walk to the front of your garage and surrender peacefully.”

When Carducci broke off contact with the deputies and stopped communicating, a diversion device was placed inside the home, according to the release.

Then at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail entered the home and detained Carducci. He was seen undergoing a medical evaluation before being taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation is ongoing.