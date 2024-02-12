Argument led to shooting that killed one man, injured another early Monday in Kansas City

One man died and another was injured after a shooting early Monday in Kansas City.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a shooting in the area of 39th Street and Woodland Avenue, where they found two men shot and unresponsive on the ground, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared one of the men dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe multiple people were in the area because of a non-injury crash, when an argument broke out. Shots were fired during the argument, and the two men were struck.

Detectives talked with people at the scene when officers arrived and canvassed for witnesses. Crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence.

The incident was the eighth homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There were 17 killings at this time last year.

Anyone in the area at the time who may have information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.