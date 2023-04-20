Argument at McDonald’s leads to drive-by shooting, Hall County investigators say

A man is facing charges after an argument at McDonald’s led to gunfire, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Jeff Gee is accused of hitting the victim in the head with a gun during an argument at the McDonald’s on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville Monday night.

The victim drove home. Gee then drove to the victim’s home on Smallwood Rd. to continue the argument, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Others in the home confronted Gee.

Investigators say Gee took off in his vehicle, circled the neighborhood, and fired several shots at the home. No one was hit.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office found Gee at a home in Lumpkin County, took him into custody, and turned him over to Hall County Authorities.

Gee is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have not said what led to the initial argument.

