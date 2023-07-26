Argument about money escalates to stabbing and arrest, Clark County Sheriff’s Office says

An argument Clark County Sheriff’s investigators said involved drinking and a claim of missing money ended with one person stabbed and another in custody.

The victim, suspect and a third person had returned to a residence in South Vienna on Tuesday after a night of drinking, Sheriff’s Maj. Michael Young said. They continued drinking, reportedly, and an argument involving two of the individuals who are in a relationship with each other erupted over missing money.

During the argument, the suspect, identified as Keri Lanum, intervened. But instead of de-escalating the situation, her intervention caused a disruption to exist between Lanum and the victim, identified as Selena Hoelscher. The confrontation became physical when Hoelscher reportedly punched Lanum in an effort to get away.

Maj. Young said the investigation revealed that Lanum grabbed a butcher knife and chased Hoelscher out of the trailer and into the front yard, where she cut Hoelscher on her wrist.

Neighbors were alerted by screaming coming from the altercation and someone called 911.

Hoelscher refused a ride to a hospital and was treated at the scene, Young said.

Lanum, however, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before she was booked into the Clark County Jail because of her suspected level of alcohol and possible drug use, Young said.

Lanum is charged with single counts of felonious assault and domestic violence, Young said.